Ohio State Buckeyes face the Maryland Terrapins on 5-game skid

Maryland Terrapins (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State looks to end its five-game losing streak when the Buckeyes take on Maryland.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-4 in home games. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 13.9 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.1.

The Terrapins are 5-7 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Ohio State scores 75.1 points, 12.1 more per game than the 63.0 Maryland gives up. Maryland’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Buckeyes and Terrapins match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Thornton is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Jahmir Young is averaging 20.6 points and four assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

