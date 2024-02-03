Ohio hosts Miami (OH) following Hunter’s 20-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-10, 5-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces the Ohio Bobcats after Darweshi Hunter scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 71-67 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 at home. Ohio averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The RedHawks have gone 5-4 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Ohio makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Miami (OH) averages 73.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 70.9 Ohio allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shereef Mitchell is shooting 48.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Bryce Bultman is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.