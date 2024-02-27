Ohio hosts Akron following Freeman’s 24-point game

Akron Zips (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Ohio Bobcats after Enrique Freeman scored 24 points in Akron’s 83-70 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats are 10-3 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 5.0.

The Zips have gone 12-2 against MAC opponents. Akron is the top team in the MAC giving up just 65.0 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Ohio scores 78.4 points, 13.4 more per game than the 65.0 Akron gives up. Akron averages 75.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.8 Ohio allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.