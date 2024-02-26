Ohio hosts Akron after Freeman’s 24-point game

Akron Zips (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Akron Zips (20-7, 12-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Ohio Bobcats after Enrique Freeman scored 24 points in Akron’s 83-70 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bobcats have gone 10-3 at home. Ohio has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Zips have gone 12-2 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.4 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.6 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 18.3 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

