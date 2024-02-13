Oduro scores 28 points, blocks late shot to help Providence beat St. John’s 75-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and blocked the last…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and blocked the last shot to help Providence beat St. John’s 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Corey Floyd Jr.’s layup followed by a one-handed jumper from Oduro gave Providence a 74-70 lead with 41 seconds left. Daniss Jenkins missed a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left for St. John’s. Odouro blocked another 3-point attempt from Jordan Dingle to end it.

Oduro shot 9 of 16 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Friars (16-9, 7-7 Big East Conference). Devin Carter scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Davonte Gaines had 11 points and was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Red Storm (14-11, 6-8) were led in scoring by RJ Luis, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jenkins added 13 points and two steals for St. John’s. In addition, Sean Conway had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

