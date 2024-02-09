Oduro leads Providence against Butler after 32-point performance

Providence Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-8, 6-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (15-8, 6-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-8, 6-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Josh Oduro scored 32 points in Providence’s 91-87 overtime win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.1.

The Friars have gone 6-6 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Carter averaging 7.0.

Butler averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Oduro is averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.