Odunowo’s 17 lead Columbia over Brown 83-69

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Odunowo scored 17 points as Columbia beat Brown 83-69 on Saturday.

Odunowo also had four steals for the Lions (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League). Noah Robledo scored 15 points, going 4 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 24 points for the Bears (6-16, 2-5). Nana Owusu-Anane added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Brown. Malachi Ndur also had nine points and eight rebounds.

