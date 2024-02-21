Odukale and the New Mexico State Aggies host conference foe Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 8-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-15, 5-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Sam Houston Bearkats (15-11, 8-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-15, 5-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davon Barnes and the Sam Houston Bearkats take on Femi Odukale and the New Mexico State Aggies in CUSA play Thursday.

The Aggies are 11-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Odukale averaging 8.4.

The Bearkats are 8-3 in conference games. Sam Houston is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.4% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odukale is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.0 points for the Aggies.

Jaden Ray is averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.