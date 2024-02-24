Odom’s 16 help Howard take down Morgan State 78-72

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shy Odom had 16 points in Howard’s 78-72 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night. Odom shot…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shy Odom had 16 points in Howard’s 78-72 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Odom shot 4 of 8 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Bison (12-15, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Seth Towns added 15 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Bryce Harris had 12 points and was 4 of 14 shooting 4 for 4 from the line.

The Bears (9-17, 5-5) were led in scoring by Kameron Hobbs, who finished with 15 points. Will Thomas added 13 points for Morgan State. In addition, Wynston Tabbs finished with 11 points and three steals.

