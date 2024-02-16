Odom and the Georgia State Panthers take on conference foe Old Dominion

Georgia State Panthers (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-20, 2-12 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-20, 2-12 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Old Dominion in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Monarchs have gone 4-8 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 5-8 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Old Dominion scores 70.7 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 77.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 76.2 Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Lucas Taylor is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

