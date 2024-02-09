Odom and Georgia State take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks in non-conference play

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks take on Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

The Panthers are 6-3 on their home court. Georgia State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 2.6.

The RedHawks are 4-8 on the road. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 72.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 75.2 Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Lucas Taylor is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Hunter is averaging 12.3 points for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

