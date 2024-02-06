Octave, Holy Cross Crusaders to visit Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-14, 8-2 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards host Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League play.

The Leopards are 4-6 on their home court. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 61.7 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Crusaders are 4-6 in conference play. Holy Cross ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Octave averaging 6.3.

Lafayette scores 61.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 75.3 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 67.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 66.3 Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards. Vander Baan is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Joe Nugent averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Caleb Kenney is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

