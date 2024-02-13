Oakland visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Jackson’s 24-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-9, 7-7 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-9, 7-7 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Jalen Jackson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 92-65 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 9-4 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 11-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Blake Lampman averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Townsend is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

