Nweke, St. Rose lead No. 25 Princeton women to 76-63 win against Brown

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Chet Nweke and Madison St. Rose each scored 18 points and No. 25 Princeton never trailed in defeating Brown 76-63 on Saturday.

Nweke made 7 of 11 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and added three steals. Kaitlyn Chen had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (17-3, 7-0 Ivy League). Skye Belker added 11 points and Ellie Mitchell had 11 rebounds.

Grace Arnolie had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds and Olivia Young added 16 points for Brown (13-7, 4-3).

The score was tied at 2 a couple of minutes into the game, otherwise Princeton led throughout. The Tigers scored eight of the last 10 points in the first quarter and added the first nine points of the second period for a 29-12 lead.

Young hit a jumper, Arnolie added a 3-pointer and Young scored from deep to get the Bears within 29-20 near the 6-minute mark of the second quarter. Chen scored the next four for Princeton and the Tigers went on to lead 40-26 at halftime.

Brown got within 42-33 midway through the third quarter, but St. Rose hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to get the Tigers going again and they led 59-44 heading to the fourth. The closest Brown got in the fourth was 67-56 but Belker responded with a 3-pointer for a 14-point Princeton lead.

Nweke’s layup just inside of 3 minutes provided Princeton’s final points at 76-62 but Brown managed just one free throw the rest of the way.

Ivy-leading Princeton has won 12 in a row and will travel to Philadelphia to face Penn on Saturday. Brown plays at Columbia on Friday.

