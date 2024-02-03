Notre Dame visits Pittsburgh after Carrington’s 24-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-14, 2-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-8, 4-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-14, 2-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-8, 4-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Carlton Carrington scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 77-72 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are 2-8 in ACC play. Notre Dame is second in the ACC allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Pittsburgh makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Notre Dame averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Fighting Irish meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Panthers.

J.R. Konieczny is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.