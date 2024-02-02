Notre Dame visits Pittsburgh after Carrington’s 24-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-14, 2-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-8, 4-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-14, 2-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-8, 4-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Carlton Carrington scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 77-72 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC with 13.9 assists per game led by Carrington averaging 4.4.

The Fighting Irish are 2-8 in conference games. Notre Dame averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Pittsburgh scores 75.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 65.3 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 62.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 67.1 Pittsburgh gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points and 5.1 rebounds. Carrington is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.