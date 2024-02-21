Notre Dame visits Louisville on 4-game road skid

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hits the road against Louisville looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Cardinals have gone 7-7 in home games. Louisville gives up 78.9 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 4-10 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisville scores 73.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.3 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Louisville has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The Cardinals and Fighting Irish face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Markus Burton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

