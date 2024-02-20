Notre Dame travels to Louisville for conference matchup

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-18, 3-12 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Markus Burton and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and the Louisville Cardinals in ACC action Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 7-7 in home games. Louisville is 3-16 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 4-10 in conference matchups. Notre Dame is sixth in the ACC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kebba Njie averaging 2.2.

Louisville’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 61.9 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 78.9 Louisville allows.

The Cardinals and Fighting Irish match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is averaging 13.5 points for the Cardinals. Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Burton is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.