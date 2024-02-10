Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech following Pedulla’s 21-point outing

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 5-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-16, 2-10 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 5-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-16, 2-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Sean Pedulla scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-74 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Irish are 5-8 in home games. Notre Dame is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hokies are 5-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 8.6 more points per game (74.3) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (65.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 16.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Pedulla is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

