Notre Dame hosts Pedulla and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 5-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-16, 2-10 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-9, 5-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-16, 2-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Sean Pedulla scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 82-74 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-8 at home. Notre Dame ranks second in the ACC in team defense, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Hokies are 5-6 in ACC play. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 9.3 points. Markus Burton is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Pedulla is averaging 15.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

