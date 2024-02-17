Northwestern visits Indiana following Buie’s 27-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Indiana Hoosiers after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 63-60 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-3 at home. Indiana is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-6 in conference matchups. Northwestern is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Indiana scores 73.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 69.5 Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is averaging 16 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Buie is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.2 points and 5.2 assists. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

