Northwestern State visits Nicholls State following Ireland’s 23-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (6-16, 4-5 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-10, 6-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Byron Ireland scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 83-73 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 6-1 in home games. Nicholls State is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Demons are 4-5 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Nicholls State averages 74.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 78.2 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The Colonels and Demons square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jamal West is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Chase Forte is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.