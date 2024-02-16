Northwestern State takes on Incarnate Word for conference matchup

Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 5-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-16, 3-8 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (7-18, 5-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-16, 3-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sky Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals host Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland action Saturday.

The Cardinals are 5-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is fifth in the Southland scoring 73.6 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Demons are 5-7 in conference play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Wilson averaging 1.9.

Incarnate Word’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Incarnate Word have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.5 points. Wicks is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Duane Posey is averaging 6.3 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

