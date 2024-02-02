Northwestern State hosts Texas A&M-Commerce after Williams’ 26-point performance

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-13, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 3-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (8-13, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 3-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce takes on the Northwestern State Demons after Kalen Williams scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 71-66 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 4-4 in home games. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by JT Warren averaging 6.0.

The Lions have gone 2-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks ninth in the Southland with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerome Brewer Jr. averaging 3.4.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 72.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.2 Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is averaging 15 points for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Williams is averaging 14.8 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

