Northwestern hosts Nebraska after Tominaga’s 31-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Keisei Tominaga scored 31 points in Nebraska’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 at home. Northwestern is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Northwestern averages 75.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 71.0 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska scores 7.6 more points per game (77.7) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 18.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Rienk Mast is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 15.2 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

