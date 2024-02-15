Northwestern faces Rutgers on 4-game road skid

Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -3.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Wildcats take on Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-3 on their home court. Rutgers scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.