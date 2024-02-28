Northern Kentucky visits Robert Morris after Wells’ 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-19, 6-12 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13, 11-7 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-19, 6-12 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Robert Morris Colonials after LJ Wells scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 80-64 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials are 7-8 on their home court. Robert Morris has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Norse have gone 11-7 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Robert Morris is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Trey Robinson is averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

