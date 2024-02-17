Northern Kentucky plays Milwaukee on 3-game win streak

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Norse take on Milwaukee.

The Panthers are 8-3 in home games. Milwaukee is 6-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 9-6 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Milwaukee scores 78.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 72.0 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 12.6 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Marques Warrick is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

