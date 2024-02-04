Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State following Calvin’s 22-point performance

Wright State Raiders (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2…

Wright State Raiders (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Trey Calvin scored 22 points in Wright State’s 88-77 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 5.5.

The Raiders have gone 7-5 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is seventh in the Horizon League with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 7.5.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 53.4% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Raiders meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Sam Vinson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Calvin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Tanner Holden is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

