Northern Kentucky hosts Oakland after Lampman’s 26-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Blake Lampman scored 26 points in Oakland’s 83-71 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 8-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-3 in Horizon League play. Oakland has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Trey Townsend is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Lampman is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.