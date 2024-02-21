Northern Iowa visits Illinois State after Poindexter’s 27-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-12, 9-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (13-14, 7-9 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-12, 9-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (13-14, 7-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Malachi Poindexter scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 86-79 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Redbirds are 8-6 in home games. Illinois State ranks ninth in the MVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 5.1.

The Panthers are 9-7 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Illinois State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points for the Redbirds. Foster is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Nate Heise is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

