Northern Iowa plays Valparaiso on 3-game road slide

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-19, 2-12 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 7-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-19, 2-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Panthers visit Valparaiso.

The Beacons are 5-9 in home games. Valparaiso is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers have gone 7-7 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 72.2 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 74.4 Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Bowen Born is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Nate Heise is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.