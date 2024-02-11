Northern Iowa plays UIC for conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 7-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 2-11 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-11, 7-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 2-11 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nate Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers take on Toby Okani and the UIC Flames in MVC play.

The Flames have gone 4-7 in home games. UIC is seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Okani leads the Flames with 7.6 boards.

The Panthers have gone 7-6 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

UIC’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 72.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 68.2 UIC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for UIC.

Heise is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.