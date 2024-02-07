Northern Iowa hosts Moore and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 6-6 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 6-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 87-80 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers are 7-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Bears have gone 6-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is the MVC leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clay averaging 4.7.

Northern Iowa makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Alston Mason is shooting 42.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bears. Clay is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

