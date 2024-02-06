Northern Iowa hosts Missouri State after Moore’s 23-point game

Missouri State Bears (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 6-6 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (14-9, 6-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 6-6 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Chance Moore scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 87-80 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers are 7-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 6-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Alston Mason is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.