Northern Iowa hosts DeVries and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (23-5, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 9-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drake Bulldogs (23-5, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 9-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Tucker DeVries scored 21 points in Drake’s 84-69 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers are 9-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 in conference matchups. Drake averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Northern Iowa averages 72.8 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.9 Drake allows. Drake scores 9.1 more points per game (80.1) than Northern Iowa allows (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is averaging 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

DeVries is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.