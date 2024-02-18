Northern Iowa hosts Bradley after Hannah’s 21-point game

Bradley Braves (18-8, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-12, 8-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bradley Braves (18-8, 10-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-12, 8-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Darius Hannah scored 21 points in Bradley’s 85-73 win against the UIC Flames.

The Panthers are 8-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Braves have gone 10-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Northern Iowa averages 72.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 68.1 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Malevy Leons is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.