Northern Illinois visits Toledo after Coit’s 27-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-18, 3-11 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (17-10, 11-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -14.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Toledo Rockets after David Coit scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-59 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Rockets are 11-2 on their home court. Toledo is the best team in the MAC with 13.5 fast break points.

The Huskies have gone 3-11 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois has a 6-13 record against teams above .500.

Toledo averages 80.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 78.1 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 73.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 77.1 Toledo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

