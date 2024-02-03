Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan after Amos’ 25-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-12, 2-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 0-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-12, 2-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 0-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Xavier Amos scored 25 points in Northern Illinois’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Huskies have gone 3-6 at home. Northern Illinois is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 2-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Illinois gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is shooting 43.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Huskies.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 5.1 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 71.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.