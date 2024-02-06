Northern Illinois plays Miami (OH) for conference showdown

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 1-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-11, 5-5 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-14, 1-8 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-11, 5-5 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks host David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies in MAC play.

The RedHawks are 7-3 in home games. Miami (OH) is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 1-8 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (OH)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Bultman is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Coit is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.