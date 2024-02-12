Northern Illinois hosts Adams and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (3-20, 1-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 2-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (3-20, 1-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 2-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Northern Illinois Huskies after Isaiah Adams scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-81 overtime win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Huskies are 4-6 in home games. Northern Illinois is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 1-9 in MAC play. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Sy Chatman averaging 7.8.

Northern Illinois scores 75.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 80.4 Buffalo allows. Buffalo’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Huskies and Bulls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Amos is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Ryan Sabol averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Chatman is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

