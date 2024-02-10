Northern Illinois faces South Alabama after Nutter’s 22-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-14, 2-8 MAC) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-14, 2-8 MAC) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Zarigue Nutter scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 62-59 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Jaguars are 7-5 in home games. South Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 3-8 in road games. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Xavier Amos averaging 5.8.

South Alabama averages 73.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 78.7 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging seven points. Tyrell Jones is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

David Coit averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Amos is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.