Northern Colorado takes on Montana State following Thomas’ 29-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (11-12, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-9, 6-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Saint Thomas scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-63 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 8-2 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-4 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Northern Colorado scores 81.1 points, 7.0 more per game than the 74.1 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Brock Wisne is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Eddie Turner III is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

