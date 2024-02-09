Northern Colorado faces Montana after Reaves’ 21-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 7-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 7-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Montana Grizzlies after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 73-70 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 9-2 at home. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky averaging 80.7 points and is shooting 48.2%.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 against conference opponents. Montana scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Montana averages 77.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 78.0 Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Aanen Moody is averaging 14.8 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.