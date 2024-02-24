Northern Colorado faces Eastern Washington after Thomas’ 20-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 10-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 10-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 76-62 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears are 11-2 in home games. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 37.9 points in the paint led by Thomas averaging 8.4.

The Eagles have gone 11-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 17.6 assists. Ellis Magnuson leads the Eagles with 4.5.

Northern Colorado scores 80.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 73.6 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 79.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 77.2 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Rillie is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Magnuson is averaging 2.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Eagles. Casey Jones is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

