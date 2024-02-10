Northern Colorado defeats Montana 87-71

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 25 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 87-71 on Saturday night. Reaves added…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 25 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 87-71 on Saturday night.

Reaves added five rebounds and four steals for the Bears (15-9, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Saint Thomas added 23 points while shooting 10 for 18, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and also had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Zack Bloch shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Grizzlies (16-9, 7-5) were led by Aanen Moody, who posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Chase Henderson added 10 points for Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.