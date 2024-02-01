Northern Arizona takes on Weber State following Basham’s 22-point game

Weber State Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-11, 3-4 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-11, 3-4 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays the Weber State Wildcats after Carson Basham scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 85-70 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lumberjacks are 5-0 on their home court. Northern Arizona has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Arizona allows.

The Lumberjacks and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Dillon Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.