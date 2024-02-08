Northern Arizona takes on Montana following Fort’s 20-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (15-8, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Oakland Fort scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 81-79 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks are 5-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in conference play. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 2.8.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Fort is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Aanen Moody is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Grizzlies. Josh Vazquez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.