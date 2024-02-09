Northern Arizona hosts Ford and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (11-13, 6-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-14, 3-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (11-13, 6-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-14, 3-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Robert Ford III scored 24 points in Montana State’s 73-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 5-3 on their home court. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 67.1 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Bobcats are 6-5 in Big Sky play. Montana State is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals. Carson Basham is shooting 58.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Ford is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.