Northern Arizona hosts Ford and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (11-13, 6-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-14, 3-7 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (11-13, 6-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-14, 3-7 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Robert Ford III scored 24 points in Montana State’s 73-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-3 at home. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.5 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Bobcats are 6-5 in conference games. Montana State ranks eighth in the Big Sky giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Northern Arizona scores 67.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.1 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 74.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 76.5 Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

Eddie Turner III is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.